Inside Rivals100 WR Andre Greene's top six

Andre Greene Jr. , one of the top players in the Rivals100, just cut his list down to a top six. LSU , North Carolina , Penn State , Georgia , Clemson , and Oregon made the short list but the Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's star receiver has a lot more to figure out before he's ready for a commitment.

After a slew of visits this spring and summer, a few teams emerged as favorites. Clemson and North Carolina appear to be a cut above the rest but Georgia and Penn State aren't too far behind. LSU and Oregon need more face time with Greene and his family before they can be considered legitimate contenders.

As for what's coming next in Greene's recruitment, keep an eye out for him to attend the Georgia/Clemson game at the beginning of September. He'll be a guest of Clemson's that day but it isn't a significant blow to Georgia's efforts. Clemson just beat Georgia to the punch when coming up with his ticket for the game. Greene is expected to attend at Georgia game at some point this fall.

Greene still has two official visits left to take. One will likely go to Clemson while Penn State and LSU are fighting for the fifth. North Carolina is also expected to get him on campus for another visit this fall.

A decision from Greene likely won't happen before the middle of his football season.