The Clemson offense is one I am intimately familiar with, (if you are really into the weeds of football, here's a part of their 2013 playbook). Through a run of six straight college football playoff appearances, the Tiger offense has revolved around the following keys:

- Obviously elite quarterback play, but most importantly an elite QB that can be a big part of the running game when necessary

- 6'2"-plus receivers on the outside who can consistently win with either speed or in contested catch situations

- Misdirection and quarterback reads in the running game to create angles and leverage for their usually athletic, but not overly powerful, offensive line

- Consistent and effective use of screens to get playmakers the ball quickly or in space and also complement the running game

After taking a look at their defense first, today we turn our focus to the offense, and, in particularly, the two games the Tigers played last season with DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback.