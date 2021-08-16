The recruiting pitch from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has for current Florida commitment Julian Humphrey is simple.

The number of defensive backs the Bulldogs have put in the NFL illustrates Smart's pitch that UGA develops talent.

In the last three drafts and free-agent signing periods, Georgia has placed seven defensive backs in the NFL. All of those defensive backs played their entire Georgia careers under Kirby Smart, except for the freshman year of DeAndre Baker.

"Coach Smart sat me down and talked to me on my visit and told me that they know what they're doing with their DBs," Humphrey said. "Georgia produces fast, physical DBs, and the NFL comes to them to get as one of the top schools to get DBs. They develop fast as the best of the best DBs."

This track record for Georgia could prove vital in the recruitment of Humphrey.



