Revisionist history: Re-ranking UGA’s 2008 class

RE-RANKING

Before we highlight our re-ranking of the 2008 class, we want to reiterate these rankings are based solely on the signees’ careers at Georgia—not in college in general, the NFL, etc.

Of Georgia’s 23 signees, six ultimately transferred, including Dowtin and Nick Williams, both of whom played three seasons at Georgia before departing. In addition, three signees—Ros, Jeremy Longo, and Jonathan Owens—eventually were medically disqualified or received a medical exemption. Also, Xavier Avery, a four-star athlete from Ellenwood, Georgia, opted for baseball, signing with the Baltimore Orioles out of high school.

Still, Georgia’s 2008 class—at least when it comes to collective individual efforts as a Bulldog—is likely the most successful of the 12 classes we’ve analyzed thus far.

Of the 13 signees who played out their careers at Georgia, a staggering 10 were drafted into the NFL—by far the most of the classes we’ve analyzed. In addition, six of the 13 earned All-SEC honors a combined impressive 11 times.

We determined transfers Harmon and Toby Jackson as the most overrated in the class. Harmon, No. 4 in the original ranking and the No. 54 overall prospect in his class, appeared in just eight games, starting one, as a Bulldog before leaving Georgia because of academics for Alabama State and then later transferred to Cumberland. He did wind up playing a season in the NFL as a practice squad member. Jackson, No. 5 in the original ranking and the No. 85 overall prospect in his class, failed to qualify at Georgia. He attended Navarro College followed by Central Florida, before having a career in arena/indoor football.

As far as the most underrated, there are several candidates to consider, including Brandon Boykin (No. 12 original ranking to No. 3 re-ranking), Blair Walsh (No. 22 to No. 10), Sanders Commings (No. 20 to No. 7), and Bacarri Rambo (No. 17 to No. 4). Still, no one from the class had a jump quite like offensive linemen Ben Jones, who was No. 16 in the original rankings but No. 2 in the re-ranking behind Green. A mere three-star prospect, Jones was a starter at Georgia as a true freshman in 2008 and finished his Bulldog career with 49 starts. The two-time All-SEC honoree was also a fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The re-ranking of the Bulldogs' 2008 class (player listed with number of games played/games started while at Georgia; the three signees who never appeared in a game at Georgia are all designated as tied for No. 21):