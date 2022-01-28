The Daily Recap: UGA not stopping at two TEs for 2023

Here is the Jan. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Still recruiting the tight end position

Despite having deep numbers at tight end both on the roster and in future commits, the Bulldogs are doing their best to continue stacking top talent at the position. Recently, Georgia extended a scholarship offer to four-star tight end Walker Lyons (Folsom/Folsom, Calif.).

Georgia already has two tight end commitments in the class of 2023 in Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) and Lawson Luckie (Norcross/Norcross, Ga.). This isn’t stopping the UGA coaching staff from trying to add a third.

However, Lyons was told that by the time he’s ready to enroll, there could be some attrition at the position.

"It shocked me," Lyons said. "I mean, I wasn't really expecting it, but what (tight ends coach Todd Hartley) told me, it made sense because he said 'we are going to probably lose a lot of guys and we just want to reload and we think you could definitely help us.' He said his goal is to sign three to this class."

Is Georgia the team to beat for Miller?

Both Adam Gorney and Jed May answered the question as to whether Georgia remains the team to beat for defensive lineman Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.).

Both believe the Bulldogs remain in the lead.

“Christen Miller’s Oregon visit went really well a few weeks ago and the four-star was very impressed by his Florida A&M visit last weekend but I still think Georgia hangs on here,” Gorney said. “Not only does he have an excellent relationship with the coaching staff in Athens but one of his best friends is Mykel Williams and that’s going to play a big role in his final decision. Miller told me at the All-American Bowl that playing with Williams would be great and turning him down would be very difficult so the Bulldogs make too much sense here.”

“This race is much closer than it appeared to be just a month ago,” May said. “Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, and even Florida A&M have all been pushing hard to land Miller. However, I still think Georgia has a slight lead here. Miller has strong relationships with Tray Scott and the rest of the Georgia coaching staff. He has two teammates from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove either signed or committed, and he’s also good friends with UGA signee Mykel Williams as well. Ultimately, I think all those ties win out and see Miller end up in Athens.”

Dixon likes Smart, Muschamp’s safety background

Class of 2024 safety Noah Dixon (Troup/LaGrange, Ga.) has seen his recruitment blow up since the start of the new year. Included in what has been a surge of scholarship offers is one from Georgia. Dixon said he’s impressed by the fact both head coach Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played safety when they were in college at Georgia. Dixon believes that should help him grow as a player at thw collegiate level.

Bulldogs mock draft 1.0

Patrick Garbin rummaged through five early mock drafts to see where the NFL experts have the UGA players being selected. In total, 14 UGA players are being considered to the NFL draft by the various websites.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is the only player who is a unanimous selection in the first round by the mock drafts Garbin compiled. The website Walter Football has Davis going the highest of the sites at ninth overall to the Denver Broncos.

Nakobe Dean was placed in the first round in four of the five mock drafts, with Draft Wire having him going to the highest of any of the Georgia players—seventh to the New York Giants.

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's coaching searches and roster management situations as the Bulldogs dive into the offseason.