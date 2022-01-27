Fact or Fiction: Arch Manning's decision helps LSU

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with Jed May from UGASports.com and Jason Higdon from 1standTenFlorida.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. Arch Manning pushing back his decision and taking visits in the spring and possibly in the fall is the best news for LSU.

Arch Manning (Sam Spiegelman)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Brain Kelly just got to Baton Rouge. He just put his staff together. He has not coached a game in the SEC yet. So LSU is playing from behind in the Arch Manning sweepstakes and the longer Manning’s recruitment goes, the better it is for the Tigers, especially if he takes in a game this fall in Death Valley. Kelly can sell his vision, Manning can get more familiar with that coaching staff, and while other SEC programs and Texas have a jumpstart, LSU can close it and have a better chance to land him. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. I don't believe that LSU is necessarily the benefactor, but it certainly opens the doors for some contenders outside of the known teams like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. With a new coach and new coaching staff, which includes known in-state recruiters Joe Sloan and Frank Wilson on top of Brian Polian, who has a strong connection to the Manning family. LSU is working vigorously to stay afloat and gain ground in this sweepstakes. All eyes will be on the five-star quarterback when he resumes taking visits after basketball season this spring.

*****

2. Florida is now clearly the team to beat for four-star LB Harold Perkins.

Harold Perkins (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I don’t know if anyone could say with any high level of certainty what Harold Perkins is going to do in the closing days. If his visit to LSU goes well then the Tigers could have the momentum and he could end up in Baton Rouge after not being overly optimistic about LSU just weeks ago. I still would not count out Perkins going back to Texas A&M. Florida is absolutely in the picture after an excellent recent visit to Gainesville as well. If there’s a wild card heading into next week, it’s Perkins. Higdon’s take: FACT. With seven days until National Signing Day, I would say fact. There are plenty of positive signs in favor of the Gators right now for Perkins. His recruiting process has had many twists and turns along the way, and many feel the path will lead right back to the Gators. However, I have watched some of the craziest things unfold seven days from National Signing Day, so I would not write him in just yet.

*****

3. Georgia is still the team to beat for four-star DL Christen Miller.

Christen Miller (Rivals.com)