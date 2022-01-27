The new year has been a whirlwind for Noah Dixon.

The 2024 safety has added offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Kentucky among others. An upcoming visit to Tuscaloosa could yield yet another offer at the end of a week filled with coaches visiting Dixon at Troup County High School.

After his first high school season, Dixon's recruitment is taking off in a major way.

"It’s been crazy, a little bit," Dixon said. "At points, I’ll get tired or overwhelmed at some points. But it’s been great meeting the coaches and having some of the attention."