Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 1.0
Although the 2022 NFL Draft is three months away, it’s not too early to be speculating on which Georgia players will go where. Presented below is the initial version of this year’s Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker.
After last year, whereby a school-record nine Bulldogs were selected in the draft, it appears even more—and maybe several more—Georgia players will get chosen following their national championship campaign.
UGASports discovered five (at least somewhat) recognized/reputable sites, each featuring a mock draft: Draft Tek and Lines, each of which projects all seven rounds; and Walter Football, Tankathon, and Draft Wire, each forecasting the first three rounds.
As mentioned, the most Bulldogs ever selected in a single NFL Draft were nine last year. In looking at the table below, four of the five mock drafts project that number, or more, will be chosen in the first three rounds alone.
(Each player is followed by projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team):
