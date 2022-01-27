 UGASports - Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 1.0
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-27 00:55:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 1.0

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

Although the 2022 NFL Draft is three months away, it’s not too early to be speculating on which Georgia players will go where. Presented below is the initial version of this year’s Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker.

After last year, whereby a school-record nine Bulldogs were selected in the draft, it appears even more—and maybe several more—Georgia players will get chosen following their national championship campaign.

According to the latest mock NFL Drafts, as many as 14 former Georgia players could be drafted.
According to the latest mock NFL Drafts, as many as 14 former Georgia players could be drafted.

UGASports discovered five (at least somewhat) recognized/reputable sites, each featuring a mock draft: Draft Tek and Lines, each of which projects all seven rounds; and Walter Football, Tankathon, and Draft Wire, each forecasting the first three rounds.

As mentioned, the most Bulldogs ever selected in a single NFL Draft were nine last year. In looking at the table below, four of the five mock drafts project that number, or more, will be chosen in the first three rounds alone.

(Each player is followed by projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team):

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}