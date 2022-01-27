Georgia already has two tight ends committed in the Class of 2023. Pearce Spurlin III is a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fanatic turned rabid recruiter now as a UGA pledge. Lawson Luckie is a Bulldog legacy who announced his allegiance to the red and black just hours after seeing his father's alma mater win the national championship. Bringing in that dynamic duo alone constitutes quite the recruiting haul for Georgia and tight end coach Todd Hartley.

Hartley apparently is not done.