The Daily Recap: Two UGA additions to the transfer portal

Jan. 20

Two former starters hit the transfer portal

Quarterback JT Daniels and receiver Jermaine Burton entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

This marks Daniels’ second time in the portal as he previously transferred from USC to Georgia. Daniels finished the 2020 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback and opened the 2021 season in that position as well. However, a second injury placed Stetson Bennett back into the starting lineup, with the former walk-on never relinquishing the role.

It is expected for Daniels to remain at Georgia through the spring to finish his degree before transferring to another program. This past season, Daniels completed 68 of 94 passes for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

While Daniels’ portal entry has long been expected, Burton’s came somewhat of a surprise to the general public. In two seasons, Burton caught 54 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. This past season, Burton caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

Daniels and Burton became the ninth and 10th Georgia players to enter the transfer portal. The other eight are cornerback Ameer Speed, receiver Jaylen Johnson and receiver Justin Robinson, cornerback Jalen Kimber, safety Latavious Brini, cornerback Lovasea Carroll, tight end Chase Harof and defensive lineman Tyler Malakius.

Speed (Michigan State), Robinson (Mississippi State), Johnson (ECU) and Kimber (Florida) have found new programs to play for.

Bennett announces return

Bennett announced he will return and compete for Georgia in 2022.

Bennett, the offensive MVP of the Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship, is able to compete in a sixth season of collegiate football due to the free year each player got in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bennett’s career began in 2017 as a walk-on at Georgia before he transferred to Jones County Community College a year later.

On national signing day in 2019, Georgia offered Bennett a scholarship to return, to which he accepted. Bennett opened the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a backup before becoming a starter. Bennett lost the starting job to Daniels toward the end of the 2020 season before getting it back midway through the 2021 season.

This past year, Bennett completed 185 of 287 passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 259 yards and a touchdown.

