JT Daniels enters transfer portal

When JT Daniels transferred to Georgia, it appeared head coach Kirby Smart had his quarterback for the future.

Unfortunately, it just wasn't to be.

After injuries and the emergence of Stetson Bennett, Daniels found himself on the outside looking in, as far as the starting job at quarterback was concerned.

Wednesday, Daniels made it official, placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal in an effort to find another home.

Shortly thereafter, Bennett announced on Instagram that he would be taking advantage of the NCAA's Covid waiver and return for one more year.



It’s expected Daniels will remain at Georgia to finish his undergraduate degree this spring, before leaving as a graduate transfer. It’s the same path taken by current Bulldog defensive back Tykee Smith when he chose Georgia before enrolling after receiving his degree from West Virginia.

After starting the final four games of 2020, Daniels was Georgia’s projected starter for 2021 as he left spring practice as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.

Unfortunately, a Grade 1 Oblique Strain forced him to the sidelines after Georgia’s season-opening win against Clemson forced him to the sideline.

Daniels would return two weeks later to start against South Carolina. But after suffering a lat injury in the first half against Vanderbilt, his days of starting were over.

He was replaced by Bennett. Although Daniels would recover a few weeks later, Georgia coaches elected to stick with Bennett, despite outcry from many Bulldog fans.

On the year, Daniels completed 68 of 94 passes for 722 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions. In 2020, Daniels completed 80 of 119 passes for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns, with just three interceptions.