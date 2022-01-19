Return delivery

“You’re either a hero or a zero,” Bennett told reporters after Georgia’s win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

From walk-on to junior college, Bennett returned to Georgia on scholarship before taking over for the injured JT Daniels to do what few thought possible – quarterback the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years by beating Alabama 33-18 last Monday in Indianapolis.

Although already a senior, the Blackshear native is taking advantage of the NCAA’s Covid waiver to play one more year.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett made it official Wednesday by announcing his decision on Instagram.

There will be no return to sender. The Mailman is returning to Georgia for one more year.

After helping lead the Bulldogs past the Crimson Tide, hero is obviously apropos.

For weeks, fans questioned whether or not head coach Kirby Smart was making the right call by sticking with Bennett ahead of the former five-star Daniels.

Turns out, he was.

After throwing two interceptions in the SEC Championship against Alabama on Dec. 4, Bennett was brilliant in Georgia’s 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl to advance to the CFP Championship. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. His effort earned him Offensive MVP honors.

Bennett was not done.

In the CFP championship at Lucas Oil Stadium, Bennett rebounded from a slow start to complete 17 of 24 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Once again, Bennett was named the Offensive MVP.

For the year, Bennett completed 185 of 287 passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 259 yards and one score.

Scenes of Bennett crying after the game with coaches and teammates will not be forgotten anytime soon.

“Well, I mean, first of all, it was the defense who kept us in this game. while we were stumbling over our own feet the entire first half and then starting out in the second half. They won this game for us. We executed a few drives. We could have done so much better,” Bennett said after the game. “But we got the job done whenever we needed to. It hasn't hit me yet. I guess it hit me a little bit on the sideline. But no, I can't articulate it. I'm not that smart.”