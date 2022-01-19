Jermaine Burton puts his name in the transfer portal

New names in the NCAA Transfer Portal is seemingly an everyday event for college football coaches. On Wednesday, two more Bulldogs announced they were leaving Georgia.

Quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton both put their names in the portal.

While Daniels’ decision may not have come as a surprise after losing his starting job to Stetson Bennett, Burton’s choice to leave is a bit different.

In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Burton caught 54 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. In eight starts during Georgia’s national championship campaign, Burton finished with 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns. His 19.7 yards per catch led all Bulldog receivers with at least 10 catches.

Burton and Daniels make the total of 10 Bulldogs currently in the transfer portal.

The others include cornerback Ameer Speed, wide receivers Jaylen Johnson and Justin Robinson, cornerback Jalen Kimber, safety Latavious Brini, cornerback Lovasea Carroll along with walk-ons Chase Harof and Tyler Malakius.

Of that group, only Speed (Michigan State), Robinson (Mississippi State), Johnson (ECU) and Kimber (Florida) have found new homes.