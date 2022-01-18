Fact or Fiction: Georgia will be tough to beat for Treyaun Webb
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman along with Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com and Blayne Gilmer of UGASports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.
1. Penn State signee Nicholas Singleton is the best running back in the 2022 class.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. I loved Nicholas Singleton in San Antonio and there is definitely an argument for him to move up in the rankings, but I can’t get over just how physically dominant of a runner Branson Robinson is when he gets his chances. I will admit Robinson was not as impressive as we’ve seen him at other events when he was at the Under Armour Game but he also didn’t get the opportunities. He still looks like Nick Chubb and bounces off tacklers while gaining yards. He did struggle catching the ball in Orlando which was odd because at the Rivals Camp he caught the ball really well. I like Singleton a ton, though, and he’s going to be terrific in Penn State’s offense. He has speed, power, he can catch and he fits what the Nittany Lions are trying to do. But is he the best back in this class? Tough call but Robinson by a hair.
Friedman’s take: FACT. Singleton's ranking has long been a controversial subject but his performance during the week of practices at the All-American Bowl and in the game have helped answer some of the lingering questions. He checks all the boxes physically and he has very real speed, even against elite competition. He has the overall speed, explosiveness, power, vision, better hands than most realize and is productive when running between the tackles or outside the hash marks. On top of all that, Singleton's consistency, availability and overall productivity at the high school level should give fans plenty of confidence that he'll be able to have a lot of success in State College.
2. After a weekend visit, Georgia will now be tough to beat for 2023 four-star Treyaun Webb.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Webb is a wild card who has already been committed to Georgia and Oklahoma and is now back on the market. I get the sense he’s going to take visits and see what’s out there across the country but Georgia makes the most sense. What stands out more than anything for Webb with Georgia are the relationships he’s built with the coaches but also that they told him they’re looking to take two running backs in this class. That was music to Webb’s ears this past weekend and puts the Bulldogs in the lead.
Gilmer’s take: FACT. For Webb, it’s all about relationships and the trajectory of the program. Dell McGee and Todd Hartley have recruited Webb since the eighth grade. The former Georgia commit was on hand for Georgia’s title celebration. The Dawgs check all the boxes here.
3. Alabama will have a very good chance to flip Notre Dame DE commit Keon Keeley when he visits, which is expected later this month.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame over the summer and he loves a whole lot about the Irish but Alabama is going to make a run and that usually is bad news for any other team. He’s definitely one of the best defensive ends in this class and Alabama has churned players out at that position over the years and seemingly everyone who lines up there becomes a star. All of that is going to be very tempting to Keeley, who committed to Brian Kelly but might see Marcus Freeman as an upgrade because he’s younger and a defensive-minded coach. The Crimson Tide are going to make a serious run and it might not be easy but a flip is very possible.
Bone’s take: FACT. Alabama extended an offer to Keeley last week, but has been in contact with him since his sophomore year. He will take his first visit to Tuscaloosa next weekend. He will have an opportunity to see everything Alabama has to offer, athletically and academically. He will likely also have a chance to meet a few of the Tide's top edge rushers in Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. The duo will provide Alabama with the best pass rushing unit in college football in the 2022 season. Alabama will sell Keeley on becoming a future star on the edge. He has watched Alabama for a long time and said one of his favorite players is former Tide star Terrell Lewis. Alabama has flipped many elite players in recent years and Keeley is another one who it will make a strong attempt to land.