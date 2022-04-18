The Daily Recap: Two players adding depth to defensive line

Here is the April 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Depth at defensive line

It won’t be easy to replace Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker on the defensive line. That meant that G-Day served as a valuable look for the Georgia coaching staff to see which young defensive linemen could potentially step into those roles.

While Jalen Carter is firmly entrenched as one of the primary contributors up front, every other position is up for grabs.

After G-Day, Smart singled out Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson as two players who will need to be ready to contribute in 2022.

"I think Naz has done a lot to change his body. He’s lost 10 to 15 pounds. He’s changed his body fat percentage. Warren is a quick twitch guy that can make some plays when he moves inside. He’s gotten tougher, he’s gotten more physical," head coach Kirby Smart said. "The depth we have there—those guys are going to have to play meaningful minutes and become very dependable for us to go where we want to go.”

Latest with Mims

Radi Nabulsi has the latest regarding Amarius Mims, which could potentially be taking a surprisingly different direction.

Early enrollees stand out

Thirteen of the 18 early-enrollees were able to participate in G-Day, giving the coaching staff a first look at how they would perform in front of a live audience. Smart said he was pleased with freshman Oscar Delp, who caught seven passes for 91 yards.

“I thought he didn't get too caught up in the moment and played well,” Smart said. “I thought he had a decent scrimmage today. He caught the ball well. He ran after the catch well.”

Smart also lauded offensive lineman Earnest Greene and the progress he’s made throughout the spring.

“Earnest has come a long way, from getting here and having to lose 25 to 30 pounds. He did that before spring, and then once he got on the field, because of his conditioning level, he was able to handle the number of reps we gave him,” Smart said. “He took almost every rep with the twos and the threes for all spring, and just think he's going to be a talented player that's extremely tough, does things the right way. We're very fortunate to have Earnest in the program.”

Bennett’s thoughts on G-Day

Stetson Bennett assessed his performance at the conclusion of Georgia’s G-Day Game.

“It was alright. I started hot, but the way spring games work with so many switch-ups, sometimes it messes with your flow,” Bennett said. “There was a lot of good and bad, but we’ll go back and watch and see what we need can do.”

Harris commits

A day after G-Day, defensive end Gabriel Harris (Valdosta/Valdosta, Ga.) announced his commitment to Georgia. Harris was previously a commit to Florida State. Georgia now has eight commitments in the class of 2023.

Adams talks offer

Blayne Gilmer caught up with offensive tackle Tyree Adams (St. Augustine/New Orleans) after he received a scholarship offer during his visit to Georgia for G-Day.

"It means a lot," Adams said. "Coming from you know, the defending national champions you can't do any better than that. So I just feel like it's just great y for me to have this offer."

Stewart meets role model

Defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (East St. John/Reserve, La.) was in attendance for Georgia’s G-Day Game on Saturday. In the process, he met one of his role models in Travon Walker.

"Travon is a baller," Stewart said. "I like him because he's a tall power player like me. (Coach Clyde Alexander) told me that Travon is the best defensive end in college because no one else is a good pass rusher and run stopper like him. He showed me a play he made on the O-lineman from Michigan. That was nasty."

G-Day highlights