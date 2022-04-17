Gabriel Harris commits to Georgia

State of Georgia native and four-star edge defender Gabriel Harris has committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Harris is a standout for Valdosta High School in Georgia. Harris had previously been committed to Florida State from February 18, 2021 to June 7, 2021. Upon decommitting from the Seminoles, it was widely speculated that Georgia would be a serious contender.

The recruitment of Harris really picked up steam with the hire of new outside linebacker Coach Chidira Uzo-Diribe. Uzo-Diribe didn’t waste time reaching out to Harris and a visit to Athens was promptly scheduled for the weekend of March 19.

Harris spent time on that visit with several high-profile Georgia prospects in Tomarrion Parker, Tony Mitchell, and Arch Manning. UGASports learned and reported that Harris and his fellow Georgia recruits got the chance to experience Georgia football practice, team meetings, and the town of Athens itself. Apparently, the Classic City endeared itself to Harris.

G-Day saw Harris return to Athens. That visit went well enough to convince Harris to pull the trigger on his commitment.

With the commitment of the 6-foot-4 254 pounder, Georgia now has eight commits. Harris is the fifth four-star in the Class of 2023.