Tyree Adams has become one of the most coveted recruits in the country in the Class of 2023 over the last six weeks. Adams has been receiving a host of Power 5 offers. Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Michigan were among Adams's most recent offers heading into a G-Day visit. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle came away from the University of Georgia on Saturday with an offer from the Bulldogs.

Adams shared on the offer and his visit with UGASports afterward.