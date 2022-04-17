Early enrollees stand out in G-Day game

During Saturday afternoon’s 26-23 Black victory over the Red in Georgia’s 78th annual G-Day game, the play of this year’s freshman early enrollees was on the mind of many Bulldog faithful—and rightfully so. This spring, a staggering 18 recruits enrolled early, topping the previous school record of 16 which was set last year. Notably, five of the 18 early enrollees sat out the spring game because of injuries: defensive lineman Bear Alexander (labrum), offensive lineman Jacob Hood (ankle), linebacker C.J. Madden (labrum), offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs (shoulder), and linebacker C.J. Washington (neck). Of the 13 healthy early enrollees, Red tight end Oscar Delp, who was considered the nation’s No. 3 tight end out of high school, had arguably the top performance. The newcomer from Cumming’s West Forsyth High School made a game-high seven receptions—two more than anyone else—for 91 yards. Delp demonstrated reliable hands, as a few of his catches were either juggled first or were made in traffic. In addition, Delp showed excellent route running skills—very fluid. “I thought he didn't get too caught up in the moment and played well,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Delp in his postgame press conference. “I thought he had a decent scrimmage today. He caught the ball well. He ran after the catch well.”

At G-Day, early enrollee Oscar Delp (Red No. 4) made a game-high seven receptions, while Daylen Everette (Black No. 6), another early enrollee, led his team in tackles with five. (Photo by Rob Davis.)

Worthy of mention, Delp’s Red team was considered to feature Georgia’s first-team defense and second-team offense, whereas the Black displayed the first-team offense and second-team defense. Therefore, fittingly, all of the Red’s five early enrollees were offensive players, whereas nearly all of the Black’s eight early enrollees were defenders. The lone quarterback in the group, Rabun County’s Gunner Stockton, or the country’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback for the 2022 class, played for just one series—the Red’s seventh possession of the game. Considered likely the team’s No. 4 quarterback, Stockton completed his first pass attempt—a 9-yard gain to running back Cash Jones—but threw two incompletions during the possession, and the Red was forced to punt. Red receiver De’Nylon Morrissette, a Rivals250 prospect who appeared in the game as early as late in the opening quarter, was targeted four times. Although Morrissette didn’t make any receptions, he did have a remarkable catch of an errant pass thrown by redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff that was ruled out of bounds. Besides Delp, massive lineman Earnest Greene III of Bellflower, California, was the only other early-enrollee starter for the Red. Greene, who was rated as the second-best offensive guard in the nation, started at left tackle on Saturday. Beginning with the Red’s opening offensive play—a 60-yard pass from quarterback Carson Beck to wideout Arian Smith—Greene was impressive, making several key blocks during the contest while not allowing a sack, although often playing opposite of Black defensive lineman Mykel Williams, who was regarded as the country’s No. 8 overall prospect for the 2022 class. “Earnest (Greene) has come a long way, from getting here and having to lose 25 to 30 pounds. He did that before spring, and then once he got on the field, because of his conditioning level, he was able to handle the number of reps we gave him,” Smart said. “He took almost every rep with the twos and the threes for all spring, and just think he's going to be a talented player that's extremely tough, does things the right way. We're very fortunate to have Earnest in the program.” Among those singing Greene’s praises was fellow offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran, who remarked following the game that the early enrollee has “very twitchy feet—really good feet.” “[Greene] is also really good with his hands. He understands football,” Van Pran added. “So, he’ll continue to keep growing. One day he’s going to be a superstar for this team.”

Early enrollees Earnest Greene III (Red No. 71) and Mykel Williams (Black No. 13) square off at the line of scrimmage while quarterback Carson Beck throws to early enrollee Oscar Delp (Red No. 4). (Photo by Rob Davis.)