The Daily Recap: Two Oklahoma decommits UGA is targeting

Here is the Dec. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

New targets

A number of new players are on the recruiting market following a slew of coaching changes across college football. Among those programs who have seen players enter the transfer portal and recruits decommit is Oklahoma. The Sooners recently lost head coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

This has caused receiver Theo Wease to enter the transfer portal. Class of 2023 recruits Brandon Inniss (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) and Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.) have decommitted from the Sooners.

Davis wins two awards

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis won two awards at Thursday’s Home Depot College Football Awards show. Davis earned the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy. The Chuck Bednarik Award goes to the nation’s top defender and the Outland Trophy goes to college football’s top interior lineman.

"One thing we preach is, nobody is bigger than the team," Davis told ESPN. "We just focus on what's in front of us. We're ready to get back to work.

Film don’t lie

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young brought another Film Don't Lie piece from the SEC Championship game. This episode features Alabama's running attack, pass protection, and escapability against Georgia's defense.