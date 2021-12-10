The Daily Recap: Two Oklahoma decommits UGA is targeting
Here is the Dec. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
New targets
A number of new players are on the recruiting market following a slew of coaching changes across college football. Among those programs who have seen players enter the transfer portal and recruits decommit is Oklahoma. The Sooners recently lost head coach Lincoln Riley to USC.
This has caused receiver Theo Wease to enter the transfer portal. Class of 2023 recruits Brandon Inniss (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) and Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.) have decommitted from the Sooners.
Davis wins two awards
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis won two awards at Thursday’s Home Depot College Football Awards show. Davis earned the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy. The Chuck Bednarik Award goes to the nation’s top defender and the Outland Trophy goes to college football’s top interior lineman.
"One thing we preach is, nobody is bigger than the team," Davis told ESPN. "We just focus on what's in front of us. We're ready to get back to work.
Film don’t lie
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young brought another Film Don't Lie piece from the SEC Championship game. This episode features Alabama's running attack, pass protection, and escapability against Georgia's defense.
Four Bulldogs make SEC All-Freshman Team
Georgia was represented by four players who made the SEC All-Freshman Team following the 2021 regular season. Receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Brock Bowers, offensive lineman Broderick Jones and cornerback Kelee Ringo were the players to make the unit.
Bowers caught 47 passes for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
“You never really know what you have in a player until the pads come on. Somebody’s got to go hit somebody, and you know they’re not shying away from it,” head coach Kirby Smart said about Bowers recently. “Once he got into contact, he’s got really good toughness. He’s got great lower body strength. He’s got great pass-catching radius and good speed. These things combine to make for a good tight end.”
Updated cheat sheet
Jed May compiled the latest UGA recruiting cheat sheet. In good position at receiver are Shazz Preston (St. James/St. James, La.) and Camden Brown (St. Thomas Aquinas/Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.).
Hoops: Ingram has torn ACL
Georgia head coach Tom Crean confirmed that graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday night’s game against Jacksonville. Ingram was this on the team with 10.6 points per game and first on the squad with 6.0 rebounds per game.
According to Crean, Ingram will apply for a medical redshirt since the Bulldogs have not played 30 percent of their basketball games.
Visiting Athens
Also visiting Athens
Outside the Vent
