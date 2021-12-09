Jordan Davis wins Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy

One of Georgia’s more popular players in recent years came away with two of the top awards during Thursday night’s Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Senior Nose tackle Jordan Davis is the 2021 winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive player. Later, he was announced the winner of the Outland Trophy, which goes annually to the top interior lineman



"One thing we preach is nobody is bigger than the team," Davis told ESPN. "We just focus on what's in front of us. We're ready to get back to work.:



Davis beat out Alabama's Will Anderson, Oregon's Kavon Thibodeaux and Notre Dame's Kyle Henderson for the award.

College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack is the only other Bulldog to win the Bednarik Award is David Pollack in 20024.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonue were other finalists for the Outland Trophy. Davis is the only other Bulldog to win the Outland Trophy since Bill Stanfill in 1968.



Davis has played in all 13 games, starting at defensive line in 12, and has 28 total tackles, 3.5 of those are for lost yardage, including 2.0 QB sacks

Davis’ impact with the Bulldogs cannot be underscored.

Couple his on-field exploits with being one of the more engaging, outgoing personalities on the team, and you realize he’s the total package as a player and a man.

Come April, NFL teams are going to be falling over each other to snag Davis, whose size and athleticism do not come along often.

Georgia has had some popular players since Kirby Smart took over as head coach six years ago. Davis is near the top of that bunch, and the fans' love for him grew with each passing week.

Further proof is what happened after the final buzzer sounded. That’s when Davis and Georgia’s other seniors strolled over to the Redcoat Band, and the big nose tackle took the baton, undoubtedly becoming the largest director in the history of this proud marching program. Davis was even awarded an official Red Coat, signifying his honorary membership in the band.

“I have a couple friends in the band, and I always show my support and everything, and they show me love, too, although I didn't know it was going to be to the fullest extent of that,” Davis said last month. “I thought I was just going to go over there and maybe conduct and call it a day, but the moment when they called me an honorary member and handed me the plaque and handed me the coat was really special, and it makes me feel great, because they love me as much as I love them.”