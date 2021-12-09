Four Bulldogs make SEC All-Freshman team

Georgia placed four players on the SEC All-Freshman Team announced by the league Thursday afternoon.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Brock Bowers, offensive lineman Broderick Jones, and cornerback Kelee Ringo were each named to the squad.

All four played integral roles for the Bulldogs (12-1), who take on Michigan in the Orange Bowl in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 31.

The honor was not the first for Bowers.

Wednesday, Bowers was tabbed the SEC Newcomer of the Year, as he leads the Bulldogs in receiving with 47 catches for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“You never really know what you have in a player until the pads come on. Somebody’s got to go hit somebody, and you know they’re not shying away from it,” Smart said about Bowers recently. “Once he got into contact, he’s got really good toughness. He’s got great lower body strength. He’s got great pass-catching radius and good speed. These things combine to make for a good tight end.”

A redshirt freshman, McConkey also made a huge impact. He led all Georgia wide receivers with 28 catches for 430 yards and five touchdowns.

"I saw the heart of a warrior. He didn't have one Power-5 offer,” Smart said earlier this year. “I said I want this guy on my team. Any player on our team will tell you Ladd McConkey will outwork any guy out there. He is everything right about college football."

Jones, meanwhile, proved invaluable for the Bulldogs. A backup to start the year, the redshirt freshman ultimately took over for the injured Jamaree Salyer and started four straight games at left tackle until Salyer returned for last week’s SEC Championship.

“He played well, he played hard,” Smart said. “And that's what we asked our guys to do play relentless effort strain, play really physical. He did those things we asked, he can get better some techniques."

Ringo teamed with Derion Kendrick as one of Georgia’s key performers at cornerback, with starts in the Bulldogs’ last 10 games.

"He has leadership qualities, but you’re talking about a defense full of some alpha males now,” Smart said. “He’s still figuring all that out. He’s learning how to lead and set an example."