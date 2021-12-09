Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs coaching staff have been very intentional during the contact period with current Class of 2022 commits. They wanted to invest quality time with those commits and their families leading into signing day. Also, Georgia has planned for many of its longtime Class of 2022 pledges to use their official visits this coming weekend.

This strategy gives the Georgia staff more recruiting help with some non-committed prospects who will be attending as well. Malaki Starks, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Griffin Scroggs, and CJ Washington will be on official visits. Julian Humphrey, Mykel Williams, and Bear Alexander, also Georgia commits, will be there on unofficial visits.