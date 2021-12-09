 Georgia Basketball: Ingram out with a torn ACL
Ingram out with torn ACL

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean confirmed via Twitter that graduate transfer Jaylin Ingram will miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL.

Ingram suffered the non-contact injury during Tuesday night’s win over Jacksonville.

He was the team’s leading rebounder with 6.0 boards per game and third-leading scorer with 10.7 points per contest.

Per Crean, Ingram will attempt to gain a waiver since the team has not played 30 percent of its games. Although Ingram already took a medical redshirt when he played for Florida Atlantic University, a second medical redshirt is not unprecedented.

Ingram is the second Bulldog Georgia has lost to a torn ACL this year. In preseason, the program lost graduate transfer P.J. Horne to the same injury.

The Bulldogs (4-5), who are currently off for final exams, return to action on Dec. 18 against George Mason.


