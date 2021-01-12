UGASports - The Daily Recap: Two more UGA players will return in 2021

Still, Anderson recorded 6.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures. His announcement probably had more to do with potential transfer rumors .

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and outside linebacker Adam Anderson announced they will return to Georgia for the 2021 season. Of the two, Salyer had a chance to be selected in the first three rounds as a starting offensive lineman. Anderson, while effective with his snaps, was a rotational player for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Just when they thought I was done. I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t!!!! #DaFreak19 pic.twitter.com/BCFlUdT8Hi

Center Trey Hill declared for the NFL draft and right guard Ben Cleveland elected not to take the blanket waiver.

Salyer gives Georgia three returning starters on the offensive line. Salyer will join Justin Shaffer , who elected to take a blanket waiver, and Warren McClendon , who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2021, up front.

Anderson should be in for a lot of playing time in 2021 with Azeez Ojulari going to the NFL draft and Jermaine Johnson deciding to transfer.

The Bulldogs have yet to get official word from running back Zamir White as to whether he’s going pro or not.

Stevenson enters transfer portal

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson placed his name in the transfer portal early Monday evening.

Stevenson started four games in 2020 with his biggest play coming in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. On third-and-2 with a little over 1:30 left to play, the Bearcats decided to throw the ball on a play where a first down would have clinched the game. Stevenson recognized the pass just in time to make a play on the ball. The Bulldogs forced a punt, got the ball back, and scored a game-winning field goal before adding a safety to defeat the Bearcats 24-21.

Georgia’s secondary will be depleted as Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel have all declared for the NFL draft. In addition, safety Richard LeCounte and defensive back Mark Webb are entering the NFL draft instead of using the blanket waiver to return.

Filling the gaps

Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia will have a tough task to replace all of the players the program is losing in the secondary. There are some players who have been with the program who have either limited to little experience the Bulldogs could turn to, such as Latavious Brini, William Poole, Ameer Speed, Major Burns and Kelee Ringo. In addition, Georgia could turn to the transfer portal and welcome a new addition that way to replace Stevenson.

2022 QBs to watch

Jake Reuse compiled a list of class of 2022 quarterbacks in the state of Georgia that everyone should keep an eye on. Of course, the top prospect on the list is Gunner Stockton, the Rabun County star who is currently committed to South Carolina.

“It's no surprise who tops our list, as Stockton is highly coveted,” Reuse wrote. “The Gamecocks currently hold his commitment, and despite staff turnover, there’s no real indication that he’s considering reopening his process at the moment. While it’s fair to question if he’ll stick with the Gamecocks after the departure of Mike Bobo to Auburn, it appears the Gamecocks will retain the services of Connor Shaw, brother of Stockton’s Rabun County head coach Jaybo.

“That’s a strong mark in their corner, but the reality is that what Stockton really thinks may remain a mystery for some time. He’s very reserved and prefers not to do interviews regarding his recruitment or otherwise. Georgia would certainly welcome him to the fold with open arms, and Todd Monken and Buster Faulkner will be doubling and redoubling their efforts to sway him. Still, we may have to wait to see what Stockton has planned until much later in the cycle.”

Hoops: Johnson gains eligibility

The Georgia men’s basketball team got good news as freshman K.D. Johnson is now eligible to play for the program.

“We’re extremely excited to have K.D. eligible,” head coach Tom Crean said in a statement. “Probably the only people more excited than me are K.D. and his mother, Jada. K.D. has been with us every day in workouts and practices since last summer and has been incredibly patient and mature throughout this process. I would like to thank NCAA for their efforts as we worked to reach this resolution.”

Johnson is expected to be available for Wednesday’s game against Auburn.

