Unlike some of the other announcements involving Bulldog players, Stevenson’s decision puts a crimp in Georgia’s plans for its secondary next fall.

Matt Zenith of AL.com was the first to report the news

Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

A rising junior, Stevenson started four of 10 games for the Bulldogs last fall, including three at Star. He finished the season with 34 tackles, fifth best on the team and five pass breakups, tied for the team lead.

In what would be his final pass break up as a Bulldog, Stevenson tipped away a third-down pass from Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, preserving Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over the Bearcats.

Look for Stevenson to head back to his home state of Florida to resume his collegiate career. Miami and Florida are each thought to be interested.

Stevenson is the latest member of Georgia’s secondary to leave the program, following the decisions of Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and DJ Daniel to leave a year early to apply for the NFL Draft.

With senior Richard LeCounte not taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver, that leaves rising junior Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith as the lone returning secondary starters from last year’s squad. Georgia also loses starting Star defensive back Mark Webb to graduation.