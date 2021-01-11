UGASports - Johnson gains eligiblity

Johnson gains eligiblity
A Georgia basketball program in need of some good news got some Wednesday as sources confirm to UGASports that freshman K.D. Johnson is eligible to play.
For a Bulldog team that has struggled with its perimeter shooting, this is potentially a big deal.
Johnson, who was ruled ineligible for failure to meet NCAA certification, is expected to be on the court for Wednesday’s game against Auburn.
UGA fans lets get this thing going 🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🖐🏾🖐🏾🖐🏾— kdjohnson0 (@Swdkd10) January 11, 2021
Johnson’s prowess as a shooter could be just what Georgia needs.
The Bulldogs rank 11th in the SEC in three-point shooting, shooting a mere .305 percent.
Georgia’s Class 5A Player of the Year as a junior at Southwest Dekalb in 2019 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Johnson matriculated to Hargrave Military Academy for his senior year, averaging 26.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
At Hargrave, Johnson improved his three-point percentage to 38.6 percent after averaging just 26.2 percent his junior year at Southwest DeKalb.
Johnson was Rivals' 101st-ranked player nationally his senior year at Hargraves.