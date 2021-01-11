 UGASports - Johnson gains eligiblity
Johnson gains eligiblity

Anthony Dasher
Editor

A Georgia basketball program in need of some good news got some Wednesday as sources confirm to UGASports that freshman K.D. Johnson is eligible to play.

For a Bulldog team that has struggled with its perimeter shooting, this is potentially a big deal.

Johnson, who was ruled ineligible for failure to meet NCAA certification, is expected to be on the court for Wednesday’s game against Auburn.

Johnson’s prowess as a shooter could be just what Georgia needs.

The Bulldogs rank 11th in the SEC in three-point shooting, shooting a mere .305 percent.

Georgia’s Class 5A Player of the Year as a junior at Southwest Dekalb in 2019 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Johnson matriculated to Hargrave Military Academy for his senior year, averaging 26.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

At Hargrave, Johnson improved his three-point percentage to 38.6 percent after averaging just 26.2 percent his junior year at Southwest DeKalb.

Johnson was Rivals' 101st-ranked player nationally his senior year at Hargraves.

