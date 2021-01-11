There'd been rumors that the Rome native might consider a transfer himself. He nixed any such notions with his decision, which he announced on Twitter.

Shortly after Georgia fans received the bad news that Tyrique Stevenson was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, linebacker Adam Anderson gave his followers reason to smile by announcing he was coming back for another year.

Just when they thought I was done. I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t!!!! #DaFreak19 pic.twitter.com/BCFlUdT8Hi

Anderson’s news is particularly welcome for Georgia after the recent transfer of Jermaine Johnson to Florida, as well as Azeez Ojulari’s decision to leave early for the NFL.

Although he didn't start, Anderson played extensively for the Bulldogs last fall, finishing second on the team with 6.5 sacks with 18 quarterback pressures, third on the squad.

Anderson is expected to team with returning junior Nolan Smith as Georgia’s two main contributors at outside linebacker, along with M.J. Sherman.

The former Rome standout saved his best game for last, by collecting two sacks to go along with a key fumble recovery in the win over Cincinnati.

For his career, Anderson has played in 38 games for the Bulldogs with 36 career tackles and eight sacks.