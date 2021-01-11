UGASports - Jamaree Salyer staying for senior year

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer’s Georgia career is not over after all.

Monday, the junior, who started at left tackle in nine of Georgia’s 10 games, announced on Twitter that he's coming back for his senior year.

His decision follows that of senior guard Justin Shaffer, who announced he was taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver to return for another season.

Redshirt freshman Warren McClendon is Georgia’s other returning starter on the offensive line.