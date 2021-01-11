UGASports - Jamaree Salyer staying for senior year

Jamaree Salyer staying for senior year
Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer’s Georgia career is not over after all.
Monday, the junior, who started at left tackle in nine of Georgia’s 10 games, announced on Twitter that he's coming back for his senior year.
His decision follows that of senior guard Justin Shaffer, who announced he was taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver to return for another season.
Redshirt freshman Warren McClendon is Georgia’s other returning starter on the offensive line.
Round 4 🖤... Spot the ball ‼️ #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/lN3AVZk2jK— Jamaree Salyer ♠️ (@jamareesalyer69) January 11, 2021
A rising junior, Salyer was moved to left tackle to start the year after Andrew Thomas moved on to the NFL. It was a position he played until Georgia’s Chick-fi-A Peach bowl win over Cincinnati, when he started at left guard.
A fourth-team All-SEC selection of Phil Steele, Salyer played every offensive snap in a five-game stretch this season along with the Peach Bowl.
He joins quarterback JT Daniels, offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, nose guard Jordan Davis, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt as other draft-eligible and senior Bulldogs who have announced they'll return for another year.