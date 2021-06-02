The Daily Recap: Two former five-stars transfer to UGA

Here is the June 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Two big transfers to open June

With programs around the country finally able to host recruits for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Georgia received big news in the form of two major transfer additions.

As UGASports.com has indicated over the past week, both former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert are joining the program. Both players are of considerable talent and were highly recruited when they were coming out of high school.

Gilbert will be a sophomore after deciding to leave LSU following his first collegiate season. As Blayne Gilmer wrote, Gilbert will be considered an athlete on Georgia’s roster, which indicates he may be viewed more as a receiver than a tight end.

“Sources tell us at UGASports that Gilbert is coming to Georgia as an athlete,” Gilmer wrote. “With George Pickens missing significant time for Georgia this season, Gilbert is one athlete who's built and skilled in a similar enough fashion to give offensive coordinator Todd Monken a nightmare matchup on corners, safeties, and linebackers. Gilbert is more than capable of putting his hand in the dirt and serving as a traditional tight end in sets, but with Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, and John FitzPatrick on the roster, we are told its much more likely that you will see Gilbert being used in the X-receiver position, split out wide, or in the slot as detached Y.”

Georgia also snagged former five-star prospect Derion Kendrick, a cornerback who was dismissed from Clemson following a late February arrest that resulted in gun and drug charges. With the legal matter being dismissed, Georgia felt able to accept Kendrick to its program.

During his time with the Tigers, Kendrick tallied 71 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Kendrick is the third defensive back to transfer to Georgia this offseason, joining Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and Brandon Turnage (Alabama).

Instant reaction

Gilmer, Radi Nabulsi, Dayne Young and Paul Maharry discussed Gilbert and Kendrick transferring to UGA immediately after it happened. The staff dissected how each player fits into their respective sides of the football at Georgia.