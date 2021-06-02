The Daily Recap: Two former five-stars transfer to UGA
Two big transfers to open June
With programs around the country finally able to host recruits for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Georgia received big news in the form of two major transfer additions.
As UGASports.com has indicated over the past week, both former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert are joining the program. Both players are of considerable talent and were highly recruited when they were coming out of high school.
Gilbert will be a sophomore after deciding to leave LSU following his first collegiate season. As Blayne Gilmer wrote, Gilbert will be considered an athlete on Georgia’s roster, which indicates he may be viewed more as a receiver than a tight end.
“Sources tell us at UGASports that Gilbert is coming to Georgia as an athlete,” Gilmer wrote. “With George Pickens missing significant time for Georgia this season, Gilbert is one athlete who's built and skilled in a similar enough fashion to give offensive coordinator Todd Monken a nightmare matchup on corners, safeties, and linebackers. Gilbert is more than capable of putting his hand in the dirt and serving as a traditional tight end in sets, but with Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, and John FitzPatrick on the roster, we are told its much more likely that you will see Gilbert being used in the X-receiver position, split out wide, or in the slot as detached Y.”
Georgia also snagged former five-star prospect Derion Kendrick, a cornerback who was dismissed from Clemson following a late February arrest that resulted in gun and drug charges. With the legal matter being dismissed, Georgia felt able to accept Kendrick to its program.
During his time with the Tigers, Kendrick tallied 71 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions.
Kendrick is the third defensive back to transfer to Georgia this offseason, joining Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and Brandon Turnage (Alabama).
Instant reaction
Gilmer, Radi Nabulsi, Dayne Young and Paul Maharry discussed Gilbert and Kendrick transferring to UGA immediately after it happened. The staff dissected how each player fits into their respective sides of the football at Georgia.
Analyzing Gilbert’s fit in Monken’s offense
With Gilbert in the fold, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins went through the roster to detail how each of Georgia’s skill position players will fit into Monken’s system.
When it came specifically to Gilbert, Young noted that he should make up for Pickens’ absence.
“With Gilbert coming into UGA more as a receiver, he brings added size that would be missing with Pickens in rehab,” Young wrote. “His on-field production and potential is that of a future first-round NFL selection. Georgia's offense already had the potential to be among the best in school history. If Gilbert is active, engaged, and in a good place off the field, Georgia enters 2021 with the best offensive set of weapons in college football.”
“Quite simply, Gilbert’s arrival is an absolute game-changer for the Bulldogs,” Rollins wrote. “What his skill set does for an offensive coordinator is very Kyle Pitts-esque, in that he is a mismatch no matter where he is on the field. That versatility will also allow Monken the ability to force defenses into certain 'heavy' personnel groupings (e.g, less defensive backs) and then still attack through the air. At LSU last season, Gilbert recorded a 73.0 receiving grade, catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns, just scratching the surface of his ability.”
Class of 2023 UGA commitment conversation
Gilmer brought on UGA commits Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.), Marcus Washington Jr. (Grovetown/Grovetown, Ga.) and Seven Cloud (McEachern/Powder Springs, Ga.) for a roundtable to discuss why they pledged to Georgia and who they hope to bring into the fold with them.
UGA still recruiting class of 2024 QB hard
Quarterback Jadyn Davis (Catawba Ridge/Fort Mill, S.C.) has a while before he begins college. However, Georgia is doing everything it can to show the class of 2024 prospect that he’s wanted in a major way.
The Bulldogs offered Davis in the eighth grade, identifying his talent two years ago. Davis said Georgia has remained close, telling him that he is their top option at the position for his particular class.
"Last time they saw me, I was 13," Davis said. "So now, I’m 15, a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger of an arm. I want to show them that they chose the right guy."
DB big board
Gilmer compiled a UGA defensive backs big board for the class of 2022. Of the four defensive backs mentioned, topping the list was none other than Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.).
“Kamari Wilson is one of, if not the most desired uncommitted prospect in the Class of 2022 for Georgia,” Gilmer wrote. “UGA picked up a multi-year fit at the star position in West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith this offseason. Georgia also has the aforementioned Maliki Starks who figures to fit into that hybrid-type role for the UGA defense as well. In need of a true, do-it-all type of safety, Wilson is the best option on the board for Georgia. Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have built a strong IMG-to-Athens pipeline, and Wilson could be the next to flow through it. I recently put in a forecast for Wilson to Georgia. It looks to be a matter of when and not if Wilson commits to UGA.”
Spurlin’s visit
Malik Bryant was one of many in Athens on Tuesday
A young DB is coming through Thursday
