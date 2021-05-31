2023 Georgia Commitment Conversation

Georgia currently has four commitments in the Class of 2023. Pearce Spurlin, Seven Cloud, Daquayvious Sorey, and Marcus Washington Jr. make up a quartet of future Bulldogs who are currently good enough to have the 2023 recruiting class on top of the Rivals team rankings. UGASports recently caught up with all the commitments except for Sorey.

In this conversation, Spurlin, Cloud, and Washington Jr. preview what they're looking forward to on their upcoming June 1 visits, why they decided to commit to Georgia, who they are trying to recruit with them to Athens, and much more. These are three players who are not content with resting on their accomplishments to date. All three detail what they're doing to improve before they arrive at Georgia.

As mentioned before, this is a wide-ranging conversation and even includes matters such as the relationship between Spurlin—the longest-committed recruit in the Class of 2023 for Georgia—and the nation's top quarterback prospect, Arch Manning.

If you're a Georgia football fan and/or follow recruiting even casually, this is a conversation you'll appreciate. Check out the full-length video below in the first of UGASports.com's 2023 Georgia Commitment Conversations.



