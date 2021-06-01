Instant analysis: Todd Monken's offensive weapons with Arik Gilbert added

With the addition of former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert, Georgia's offense has yet another weapon for Todd Monken, as he enters his second season as Georgia's offensive coordinator. We expect Gilbert to join the wide receiver group and help fill the void left by George Pickens, who's recovering from a torn ACL.

Here's a quick recap of who will comprise the offensive schemes designed by Monken to create an explosive and high scoring offense at Georgia in 2021.

Analysis comes from our Film Don't Lie guys: Dayne Young and Brent Rollins.