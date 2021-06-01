Instant analysis: Todd Monken's offensive weapons with Arik Gilbert added
With the addition of former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert, Georgia's offense has yet another weapon for Todd Monken, as he enters his second season as Georgia's offensive coordinator. We expect Gilbert to join the wide receiver group and help fill the void left by George Pickens, who's recovering from a torn ACL.
Here's a quick recap of who will comprise the offensive schemes designed by Monken to create an explosive and high scoring offense at Georgia in 2021.
Analysis comes from our Film Don't Lie guys: Dayne Young and Brent Rollins.
Running back
Dayne: Zamir White is the steady hammer that Georgia needs late in football games with a lead, to move the chains and kill the clock. He's an efficient blocker and a strong runner north and south. The Bulldogs would be wise to reserve some his carries until later in games against tough opponents.
Brent: White returns for his senior year and, in addition to his ability as a runner (81.6 rush grade in 2020), he adds the always-needed leadership/experience factor. He rushed for a touchdown in nine of the Bulldogs’ 10 games a season ago, and if he can force missed tackles and get yards after contact at the rate he did in the final two games (3.55 yards after contact per attempt), White will be a force in the backfield.
