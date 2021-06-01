Dawgs land key Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick

This time, UGASports.com has confirmed the Bulldogs have added former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick , who’s joining West Virginia’s Tykee Smith and Alabama’s Brandon Turnage in the new look Dawgs’ defensive second level.

For the third and perhaps most impactful time in the 2021 offseason, the Bulldogs have added a transfer player for the secondary.

Initially a wideout upon arrival with the Tigers, Kendrick flipped over to the defense in spring of his sophomore year and quickly garnered accolades and attention for his work, as he was named second-team All-ACC.

Over the course of his career with Clemson, Kendrick has been featured in 31 games, starting in 23 of those contests. Over that span, he's credited with 71 tackles, including 4 for a loss, 12 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He also accounted for two touchdowns in the span.

A former five-star player in the Class of 2018, Kendrick was dismissed by the Tigers on February 28 following an arrest for gun and drug charges. The charges have been dismissed, clearing a key hurdle for the Bulldogs to accept his transfer.

He faced disciplinary issues in the 2020 season with the Tigers as well, contributing to missed playing time.

Kendrick, a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, is expected to compete for a starting spot immediately upon arrival in Athens.

He'll look to fill the voids left behind by first-round pick Eric Stokes and early draft entrants Tyson Campbell and DJ Daniel.

More to come.