VIDEO: UGASports staff instant reaction to Gilbert/Kendrick transfers
Radi Nabulsi, Dayne Young, Paul Maharry, and Blayne Gilmer from UGASports.com discuss the breaking news of Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick transferring to UGA.
The staff dissect how each player fits in to their respective sides of the football at Georgia.
They also break news in regard to the eligibility of each player.
