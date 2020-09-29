UGASports - The Daily Recap: Trey Hill to keep playing center and guard

Here is the Sept. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Daniels will be cleared

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will be cleared in time for Saturday’s game against Auburn, head coach Kirby Smart said on a Zoom call with reporters on Monday.

“JT will be cleared,” Smart said. “But I don’t know how much that changes the picture in terms of reps and development.”

That last part is an important detail as that leaves the door open for Stetson Bennett to make his first career start. Bennett entered this past Saturday’s game against Arkansas and threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-10 victory.

“All I can tell you is, we’re going to work with all the guys we’ve got and put the best guy in there that will give the best opportunity to win a football game,” Smart said. “JT has to show us that he can function with his knee. We thought he would be cleared by this time anyway. But those guys will all compete; Carson (Beck) will, too.”

Hill to get more reps at guard

Smart said Trey Hill will continue to get reps at guard in addition to playing center. When Hill moved to guard against Arkansas, Warren Ericson manned center. That’s a rotation that Smart expects to continue.

“We think Trey gives us a lot of flexibility at guard. We think Warren (Ericson) gives us flexibility at center, and the ability to play guard, which you saw in the bowl game,” Smart said. “He provides Trey some conditioning relief when you’re in a COVID year, and you’re not quite in as good of a shape as you normally are.”

Hill’s strength suits him to play guard since he can spell some other strong offensive linemen along the interior.

“Trey plays a really good guard. In a lot of ways, Trey can play guard and create more power than Warren can, in terms of strength and body weight,” Smart said. “So he’s able to relieve Ben (Cleveland) and (Justin) Shaffer and give them a blow and not have a drop off at center. We’ll continue to work that route and play the guys that give us the best chance to win.”

Three key plays you may not have noticed

Everyone remembers the big plays in a game. Then there are the plays that are easily forgotten but set up those aforementioned big plays. Here’s a look at three key plays that may have gone unnoticed but contributed to Georgia’s win over Arkansas.

One was a play that helped set up Georgia’s field goal before the end of the first half. Another was a sack that held Arkansas to a field goal and kept the game at a one-score possession. The third was a play that helped set up tight end John FitzPatrick’s first-ever touchdown.

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood compiled all of the snap counts for the Georgia players in Saturday’s win over Arkansas. Guard Justin Shaffer saw the most snaps of anyone on offense with 88. Lewis Cine and Richard LeCounte tied for the most on defense with 61.

Camarda earns award

Georgia punter Jake Camarda was named the SEC’s special teams player of the week after his performance against Arkansas. Camarda punted the ball seven times and averaged 49.9 yards per attempt with a long of 63.

Camarda also spoke about his and some of his teammates' abilities at golf. Camarda would like to compete with Smart on the golf course in the near future. He also spoke highly of Stetson Bennett’s golf game.

“Stetson’s good at golf. He’s like annoyingly good at golf,” Camarda joked.

Booker has ‘great relationship’ with UGA

Class of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Tyler Booker (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) grew up a Florida fan and has been impressed with Penn State’s networking. However, he also likes what Georgia has shown thus far and believes he could be a great help if he chooses the school.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with the University of Georgia,” Booker said. “They’re really my first big-time offer toward the end of my freshman year so I’ve always liked them. They’re always on the brink of winning a national championship so that’s very attractive because I feel I can put them over the edge.”

Georgia high on tight end’s list

Class of 2022 three-star tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming) said Georgia and Michigan are two teams at the top of his list for the time being. Regarding Georgia, tight ends coach Todd Hartey has played a vital role thus far.

"Me and coach Hartley have such natural conversations. I would have to say he is the coach I have the best relationship with so far. He is easy to talk to, we have been talking a lot and it is just natural.

"I also like Georgia because it is so close to home. It is an hour from home, some of my friends are going there, and it is a great school."

