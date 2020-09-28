Running the ball

From a statistical standpoint, Georgia did not get quite the production running the football against Arkansas that Bulldog fans have grown accustomed to. Zamir White overcame a slow start to rush 13 times for 71 yards (5.5 average) and a touchdown. Otherwise, however, the final rushing numbers, 121 yards, did not live up to expectations. James Cook carried the football seven times but only managed 26 yards, while Kenny McIntosh gained six yards on three attempts. During Monday’s Zoom press conference with reporters, head coach Kirby Smart was asked what he thought the problem might be. “It’s a combination of both [the running backs and blocking]. I thought there were a couple things. The first thing, to have a great run you have to have good box counts, you have to get a hat on a hat, you have to make people miss,” Smart said. “I think all of our backs have the ability to make people miss, but they have to do it at a higher level. We have to block much better on the second level on terms of our receivers, cut off blocking and turning a couple 10 to 12-yard runs into bigger runs.” Smart felt the backs had their chances. “There were some missed opportunities there and we have to move up front a little better. At the end of the day, that is what it takes to be able to run the ball,” he said. “When you look across our league ... you show me a team that is running the ball really, really well and efficiently and it’s hard to do in our league. You have to be able to throw and catch the ball and you have to be able to score points.” The Bulldogs know they will have to do a better job Saturday when No. 8 Auburn visits Sanford Stadium for this year’s home-opener. “There were some holes, some things there that backs didn’t necessarily miss. Sometimes the snap was bad. And if you have a bad snap and it gets you off direction, you cannot have that. It takes a cumulative effect of everybody doing their job, and if one guy is off—one receiver doesn’t cut off a safety and he turns what would be a 20-yard gain into a five-yard gain,” Smart said. “If the snap is off, you go back and look, there were a couple times the snap was just off key and it brings the quarterback offline and then it brings the running back offline.”

James Cook rushed for 26 yards on seven carries Saturday. (UGA Sports Communications)

Injury Update

Smart said the Bulldogs escaped from Saturday’s game relatively unscathed as far as any injuries are concerned. “As far as the injuries go, nobody is substantially injured. There are some bumps and bruises, really the same ones we had going into the game,” Smart said. “Jermaine (Johnson) dinged his shoulder, I think he had to go out of the game for little bit, but he came back in and played, and we think he’ll be fine. Kearis (Jackson) got dinged up on the hit there when he got hit pretty good, but he stayed in for a couple more plays and came back,” Smart said. “We don’t have anybody that we think is out.” …Smart was also asked about the status of senior outside linebacker Walter Grant who did not travel with the team to Fayetteville and his status for future games. “In terms of Walter, when we feel like he can contribute and help us out, he’ll be able to. He has to be able to help us out in all of the phases of the game to be able to play,” Smart said.

Smart not worried about pleasing expectations of fans, media

Smart was asked whether or not Saturday’s 27-point win did not feel like such a big win. The Bulldogs, as you know, struggled offensively in the first half before outscoring the Razorbacks 32-3 in the final two quarters. “I don’t know. I do not really get into that. I just look at the performance. The expectation of fan base, the expectation of you guys (media), is not what I’m trying to please,” Smart said. “I am trying to please these young men and I want them to be at their best. I want to do the best job for them as a staff. I want to put them in the best chance to be successful.” People’s perceptions he said, means little to him

“I’m really not into the perception or the outside world, what they think because it probably doesn’t matter at the end of the day. I’m worried about getting our team better,” he said. “It’s never as good as it seems and it’s never as bad as it seems. And that was 100 percent evident watching that tape. The defense was not as good as it seemed, and the offense was not as bad as it seemed. We have to do a good job at doing better. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Look for Hill to get more looks at guard

Center Trey Hill suffered a pair of bad snaps Saturday, but those are not the reasons Smart said the junior could start seeing more time at left and right guard. "That has been going on all camp,” Smart said. “That is not something we haven’t done.” Warren Ericson spelled Hill at center during Saturday’s game against Arkansas. “We think Trey gives us a lot of flexibility at guard. We think Warren (Ericson) gives us flexibility at center, and the ability to play guard which you saw in the bowl game,” Smart said. “He provides Trey some conditioning relief when you’re in a COVID year and you’re not quite in as good of shape as you normally are.” The added strength, he said, could come in handy. “Trey plays a really good guard. In a lot of ways, Trey can play guard and create more power than Warren can, in terms of strength and body weight,” Smart said. “So, he’s able to relieve Ben (Cleveland) and (Justin) Shaffer and give them a blow and not have a drop off at center. We’ll continue to work that route and play the guys that give us the best chance to win.”

Quotables

“Stetson Bennett is annoyingly good at golf.” - Jake Camarda. “Good question. The biggest thing is we had some mental busts that they did not expose us on. Things that if you are sitting there and watching you are going, ‘Okay we didn’t do that right. We didn’t handle that well.’ Someone with better players will be able to expose us—mistakes that were made, communication errors. One side is playing one thing and the other side is playing another—we [were] not on the same page. Typically, those are early in the season mistakes, and they are one play away from [it] being a big play, which we saw the explosive play that happened.” - Smart on the play on the defense.

This and that