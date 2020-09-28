Transfer quarterback JT Daniels will be cleared for Saturday’s game against Auburn (7:30 p.m., ESPN), head coach Kirby Smart announced during Monday’s Zoom press conference with reporters.

“JT will be cleared,” Smart said. “But I don’t know how much that changes the picture in terms of reps and development.”

Nevertheless, the news that Daniels will be cleared is just what many fans were waiting to hear.

Despite a strong performance by junior Stetson Bennett (20 of 29 for 211 yards, two touchdowns) to spark the Bulldogs to their 37-10 win over Arkansas, fans have been looking for the transfer from Southern Cal.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not he will play.

“All I can tell you is we’re going to work with all the guys we’ve got and put the best guy in there that will give the best opportunity to win a football game,” Smart said. “JT has to show us that he can function with his knee. We thought he would be cleared by this time anyway, but those guys will all compete, Carson (Beck) will, too.”

According to Smart, head trainer Ron Courson has been busy putting Daniels through a battery of tests to ensure he is ready to go.

“Ron would have to explain that in-depth, they're looking for a percentage index, girth testing, his knee being closer to the same size as the other, they do a single leg hop test, they measure his ability to move around on that knee compared to his other knee,” Smart said. “They are looking for certain barometers to be able to hit that number. He was able to do that, so that was very fortunate, but he’s still got to go out there and prove to us that he can do it in a game-like situation. That is not easy to do during the week at times.”