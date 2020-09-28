Snap Count: UGA at Arkansas
Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to tally how many plays and what percentage of the game each Georgia participant amassed in the Bulldogs' game against the Razorbacks, on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, AK.
Quarterback (2 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Stetson Bennett
|
34
|
21
|
55 (58%)
|
D'Wan Mathis
|
24
|
16
|
40 (42%)
Running Back (5 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
James Cook
|
24
|
12
|
36 (38%)
|
Zamir White
|
12
|
15
|
27 (28%)
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
18
|
6
|
24 (25%)
|
Kendall Milton
|
4
|
4
|
8 (8%)
|
Daijun Edwards
|
2
|
2
|
4 (4%)
