UGASports - Camarda earns award, wants to face Smart on the links

Georgia punter Jake Camarda has earned the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week nod following an impressive showing against Arkansas.

Camarda was given ample opportunities to put his boot through the ball while the Georgia offense was figuring things out. The junior out of Norcross, Ga. tallied seven punts for an average of 49.9 yards (long of 63), which earned him the silver medal across the national ranks for the week. Only Kentucky’s Max Duffy out-distanced Camarda with a 53-yard average.

This marks the second time Camarda has won the award, with the first coming in 2019 following his 11 punt performance against Auburn, in which he averaged 50.7 yards per punt.





Camarda praises special teams partner

Sophomore kicker Jack Podlesny displayed exactly why he won the starting job out of fall camp in what was an impressive performance in Week 1.

Podlesny finished the game 2-for-2 on field goals, with a long of 38 yards. He also made each of his three PATs and booted 5-of-6 kickoffs for touchbacks.

Camarda didn’t seem surprised by Podlesny’s success, as he’s seen it all camp.

“Jack is a great kicker,” he said. “He came through camp and kicked the ball really well. He deserves that spot, so I’m happy for him. I think he’s done a great job so far for our team, and I think he’ll continue to do a great job.”

Camarda also expressed he gets more excited about his teammate’s success than his own.

“I’m more of the ‘hype’ guy if Pod hits a kickoff through the end zone. If I down one inside the 10, that’s more of a handshake kind of thing,” Camarda said.





Georgia’s special teams has golfing fever

Stellar play isn’t the only thing that the special teams unit has in common. According to Camarda, he and his teammates are avid partakers in the "gentleman’s game" and confident enough to take on Kirby Smart and company.

“I think if it was me, Bill Rubright, Noah Chumley, and Brooks Buce, and we played him and whichever three people he wanted, we could take him,” Camarda said. “That’s a lofty goal, because I heard he’s got some good golf guys, and he’s really good. But I’d like to get out there and compete a little bit.”

Another member of Georgia’s team who has caught Camarda’s eye on the links is quarterback Stetson Bennett.

“Stetson’s good at golf. He’s like annoyingly good at golf,” Camarda joked.



