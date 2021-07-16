The Daily Recap: Three key prospects down to UGA and another team

Here is the July 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

In the top two for three

Jed May put together a recruit leaderboard to detail where uncommitted prospects in the class of 2022 stand with Georgia at the present time. While the Bulldogs lead for running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), three prospects are deciding between Georgia and one other team. Those players are defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.) and receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.)

With Shaw, it’s between UGA and North Carolina.

“Shaw is at the top of Georgia's defensive line board for 2022,” May wrote. “His official final four includes Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T. Sources tell UGA sports this is a two-team race between UGA and UNC. North Carolina has been viewed as the frontrunner for the prospect from the Tar Heel State.”

For Hood, he’s down to Georgia and Miami.

“Back in February, Hood released a top six that included Georgia, LSU, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Baylor,” May wrote. “After taking official visits in June, the massive offensive lineman told UGASports that Georgia and Miami are the top two programs battling it out for his commitment.”

The update on Greene only listed Georgia in his top two.

“Greene Jr. is one of Georgia's top remaining receiver targets,” May wrote. “The Bulldogs are in Greene's top 15 that he released on May 25. However, sources have told UGASports that Georgia is one of just two schools left standing in Greene's recruitment.”

​​Madden opens up about Georgia

Defensive end CJ Madden (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) recently backed off a pledge to Colorado following an offer from Georgia. Madden said the Bulldogs are recruiting him the hardest, with the edge rusher noting the success rate Georgia players have had in reaching the NFL.

Madden said he’s developed a strong rapport thus far with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

"Coach Lanning’s my boy, man," Madden said. "We just laugh a lot, we talk a lot. We talk about things other than football. He talks to my parents and stuff like that."

UGA cracks Walker’s top five

Defensive end Deone Walker (Cass Tech/Detroit) has Georgia joining Michigan, Kentucky, Arizona State and Missouri in his top five programs. Part of the reason for Georgia being in the mix is due to Walker’s relationship with defensive line coach Tray Scott.

"I feel like that sticks out a lot, because if I’m going to be with him for the next four years and it’s straight work, work, work, no off day, or even if we do have an off-day, no real team bonding, no positional team bonding, I feel like we’re not going to play to the best of our abilities," Walker said.

‘Feels like home’

Defensive end DJ Wesolak (Boonville/Boonville, Mo.) has had plenty of time to reflect on his visit to Georgia, which occurred on June 11.

"So it's a place that feels like home," Wesolak said. "Going to Georgia was an unofficial, so I have three more officials left. I'm most likely going to use one to go out to Georgia for a game. I like a program that is ready to win, is going to win. A program that has a supportive staff. Those things stick out about Georgia. The NIL and stuff like that, programs that use that to recruit are just programs that don't know what the hell they're doing. For Georgia, when I went up there, they didn't use that (NIL). They knew they're gonna recruit, because they're a great football team; they were going to win."

Wesolak is anticipating Georgia being in his final group of teams when it’s all said and done.

"Oh yeah, definitely!" Wesolak said. "They're on the list... There are probably three to four teams that will definitely make it, and Georgia is one of them. The others are the ones that are staying involved in the recruiting process."

A conversation with Walker

There aren't many prospects out there who are as polished as Jalon Walker (Salisbury/Salisbury, N.C.). Both on the field and off, Walker is a young man who performs beyond his year. Blayne Gilmer was fortunate to get Walker to come on the UGASports YouTube channel for a live-streamed interview on Wednesday night.

During the interview, Walker spoke of his decision to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, his relationship with the coaching staff, players he's recruiting to come with him, and much more. Below, you can find a replay of the interview and some of the top quotes transcribed are also listed below that.