DJ Wesolak is one of the top edge defender prospects in the Class of 2022. A four-star player out of Missouri, Wesolak has a long-standing connection to Georgia through the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator, and fellow Missouri native, Dan Lanning.

UGASports caught up with Wesolak recently. The Boonville High School standout updated his recruiting process and explained why Georgia is assured of being included when Wesolak announces his top schools.