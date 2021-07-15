CJ Madden has his goals straight.

He wants to find a school that will put him in a good position in the long run both academically and on the football field. The Cedar Grove High School product hopes one day to be playing on Sundays.

Madden knows at Georgia, that dream can become a reality.

"It’s no secret, no doubt, if you go to Georgia and you play good, you’re definitely going to the league," Madden said.