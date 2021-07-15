Keep in mind at the very beginning of this interview Jalon and I had some technical problems. The host was a little flustered, much more so than the prospect being interviewed, but we worked through it quickly. Hope you enjoy this 2022 Commitment Conversation with Jalon Walker.

During the interview, Walker talked of his decision to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, his relationship with the coaching staff, players he's recruiting to come with him, and much more. Below you can find a replay of the interview and some of the top quotes transcribed are also listed below that.

There aren't many prospects out there that are as polished as Jalon Walker . Both on the field and off, Walker is a young man that performs beyond his year. UGASports was fortunate to get Walker to come on the UGASports YouTube channel for a live-streamed interview on Wednesday night.

Walker on other 2022 prospects he is recruiting hard and wants as a teammate with him in Athens.

"My top one pick right now has to be Travis Shaw. Me and Travis, great friends, both North Carolina boys. Him, being in from of me, takes a lot of pressure off me. He's a super-huge human being that has great athletic ability at his size. I feel like if he makes the step to commit to the University of Georgia it would feel so much better for me and the coaching staff."

Walker also listed Shemar Stewart, Keon Sabb, Branson Robinson, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Enai White, Daylen Everette, Kamari Wilson, Tyler Booker, Oscar Delp, and Andre Greene Jr. as key targets and players he's targeting.

Walker on how Georgia shifted the momentum of his recruitment away from Clemson in such a short amount of time.

"Because of the pandemic, my recruiting with the University of Georgia had changed. They were supposed to come visit the school. So I wasn't able to meet those guys and get that offer way before December. But, when December came around, they gave their full and almost 100% effort of meeting me and getting to know me. Showing how they would develop me and how I would fit into their system. Through that process, I got to meet multiple people on staff."

Walker on how the Georgia coaching staff has communicated to him how they see him being used at Georgia.

"Because of my blessed athletic ability, they want to be very versatile with my talent. Playing inside backer for first and second down and for third-down being an outside linebacker and going to get the quarterback."

Walker on playing special teams.

"Special teams is the way that you start the game. You start off on kickoff, kick return. That's the momentum and tone-setter for the game. I feel like when you take those teams seriously and take pride in them you have great outcomes out it."