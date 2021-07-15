 UGASports - Georgia's 2022 updated leaderboard
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-15 00:18:55 -0500') }} football

Georgia's 2022 updated leaderboard

Georgia is in the top three for defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton.
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Welcome to the 2022 prospect leaderboard. This is the place to see who has Georgia among their top schools, and who the Bulldogs are fighting with to land their top targets.

GEORGIA LEADS

The nation's top running back has Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Tennessee in his top five. But he has also stated on more than one occasion that UGA is his leader. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide seem to have separated themselves, with Georgia being seen as the clear frontrunner leading up to Robinson's commitment on July 22.

GEORGIA in the TOP TWO

Shaw is at the top of Georgia's defensive line board for 2022. His official final four includes Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T. Sources tell UGA sports this is a two-team race between UGA and UNC. North Carolina has been viewed as the frontrunner for the prospect from the Tar Heel State.

