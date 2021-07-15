Georgia's 2022 updated leaderboard

Welcome to the 2022 prospect leaderboard. This is the place to see who has Georgia among their top schools, and who the Bulldogs are fighting with to land their top targets.

GEORGIA LEADS

The nation's top running back has Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Tennessee in his top five. But he has also stated on more than one occasion that UGA is his leader. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide seem to have separated themselves, with Georgia being seen as the clear frontrunner leading up to Robinson's commitment on July 22.

GEORGIA in the TOP TWO