UGA in top five for massive 2022 defensive tackle Deone Walker
Deone Walker got the message loud and clear.
While visiting Athens in June, head coach Kirby Smart told Walker he needed to slim down from 360 pounds if he wanted to stay on Georgia's defensive tackle board. If he could, the offer he earned earlier in 2021 would become committable.
Walker has now slimmed down to around 340 pounds. He has the Bulldogs in his top five he released on Wednesday afternoon.
