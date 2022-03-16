The Daily Recap: The spring after a national title

Here is the March 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Following a national title Georgia kicked off spring practice Tuesday, marking the first time since the 1981 offseason that it was following a national championship. Head coach Kirby Smart took a number of questions about his team coming off such a memorable season, under the context of how difficult it is to follow such a run. “Let's be clear: We won a National Championship because we had really good players who played well together, right?” Smart said. “So, usually the team that wins the National Championship is a unified group. I can go through the last couple years. There is like this really great group of special players at LSU; they won a national championship. Really good group, special leaders at Alabama; they won a national championship. We had a really good group. So, we're trying to like to develop our team to emulate what is your identity. Is it going to be supreme talent with great character, great leadership? Is the leadership and character going to outweigh the talent? We're trying to figure out the team's identity completely independent of the previous years.” Last year’s team was loaded on defense, with experienced players at every level of the unit. Smart noted that while the 2022 team appears talented, there may be some time needed to grow. "There is -- when you look out there, there is not as much experience,” Smart said. “There are good football players on this roster, but we’ve got to get those guys in position to be successful. Our job as coaches is to grow them. "I’m going to repeat: I am not worried about living in the past. That's our job, is to make sure these kids grasp what they do is in front of them. The wind blows a lot harder at the top, but we’ve been up there. So, it's not like we’ve been at the tip-top, but it's been blowing pretty good where we were, so we’ve got to do a good job continuing to develop our guys and get them ready to play.’’

Washington injured Smart noted that tight end Darnell Washington is dealing with a lower leg injury to start spring practice that will force him to miss spring practice. Also missing spring practice will be tight end Brock Bowers (labrum), which was already reported), and linebacker Smael Mondon (labrum). Linebacker Rian Davis (knee) and defensive back Tykee Smith (ACL) will receive limited work this spring. Smart said that offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (Lisfranc), receiver Arian Smith (lower leg) and linebacker Trezman Marshall (knee) would be limited as well. Five things we learned Anthony Dasher noted five things everyone learned from Smart’s first presser of the spring. Of note, a secret Smart is guarding is something that stood out. Smart declined to reveal which of the co-defensive coordinators—Will Muschamp or Glenn Schumann—will be calling plays. “That’s something the media always worries about,” Smart said. “We’re not. We know on the inside, and that’s all that matters.” UGASports Live Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young discussed the beginning of Georgia's 2022 spring practice. What position groups have opportunities where players can shine?

Gilbert looking to fit in Now that he’s back practicing with his teammates, Smart said receiver Arik Gilbert is looking to fit into the offense where he can. Smart also spoke about the burden Gilbert has carried as a former high-profile recruit who began his career at LSU before transferring to Georgia. "I look across and follow guys that maybe we signed here or signed somewhere else, and they carry this really heavy burden of expectation," Smart said. "We don’t place that burden on anybody. I think sometimes they put it on themselves; I think sometimes social media does it; I think sometimes media in general will do it. For whatever reason, Arik’s a guy that’s carried a lot of that burden with him in terms of expectation." Condon enters portal Offensive lineman Owen Condon announced that he will enter the transfer portal and spend his final two years of eligibility elsewhere. Condon played 14 of Georgia’s 15 games a season ago in a backup role. Hoops: White undaunted by recruiting challenge Georgia head coach Mike White said he is ready to do what very few of his predecessors have done before him—recruit the Atlanta area with success and consistency. White said he plans to make himself visible and available in the local high school scene. “I’m more less concerned with the challenge and more excited about the opportunity,” White said. “We’re going to continue to recruit here, nationally. We’re going to start with our backyard. We’re going to start with this state,” White said. “There’s a lot of really good players, a lot of really good coaches, high school programs, AAU coaches within this state. That’s where we’re going to start and we’re going to get the right guys. "But we also want guys who really want to be here and play to help Georgia win. We want players who will buy into our staff and understand how we can help develop these young men into men and into the best players, best versions of themselves.” Baseball: Tate, Wagner power Bulldogs Connor Tate and Cole Wagner each hit three-run home runs to propel Georgia to a 14-3 win over USC-Upstate. “Hitting’s contagious but we’ve done a good job and are swinging at pitches we want to swing at,” Tate said. “We’re proving it actually works if you swing at the ball you want to swing at.” Guess who’s back?

