Condon enters portal

Condon said he intends to finish his degree and graduate this May before moving on. He will have two years left of eligibility.

Georgia’s offensive line room became one person smaller with reserve senior Owen Condon announcing on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal.

The Oklahoma native has received considerable action in a backup role for the Bulldogs.

Condon started the 2020 season-opener at right tackle against Arkansas before being replaced by Warren McClendon. He later played the entire second half against Auburn.

Last year, Condon played in 14 of Georgia’s 15 games during its national championship campaign.

He was scheduled to see backup work at right tackle for the Bulldogs this fall. Condon's decision leaves Georgia with 20 offensive linemen on scholarship.





