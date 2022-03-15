Georgia deals with long list of injured players

Player absences as a result of off-season surgeries is seemingly part of most college football teams’ spring regimen and Georgia is no exception.

“In the years we’ve been here, we’ve had six or seven guys out every spring, mostly from post-season surgeries,” head coach Kirby Smart said during Tuesday’s press conference to preview spring practice.

Most notable, tight end Darnell Washington (lower leg extremity) and linebacker Smael Mondon (Labrum) are out.

They join Brock Bowers (out, Labrum), Rian Davis (limited, knee), and Tykee Smith (limited, ACL).

Smart did say that offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (Lisfranc), wide receiver Arian Smith (lower leg), and Trezman Marshall (knee) would not be full strength but would be able to get in some work.

Fortunately, the news as far as the season goes appears good, as Smart expects everyone to be ready for the start of fall practice.

That includes five of Georgia’s 19 early enrollees who are out for spring: Defensive lineman Bear Alexander (Labrum), offensive lineman Jacob Hood (ankle), linebacker C.J. Madden (Labrum), offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs (shoulder), and C.J. Smith (meniscus).

“It’s abnormal to have so many guys out injured, but it’s an opportunity for some other guys,” Smart said. “Hopefully, those midyear kids will be able to rock and roll here for summer and summer workouts, when the NCAA has granted us some more time to spend with them to put our defense, offense, and special teams in place.”

Smart said the fact the five early enrollees needed surgery did not come as a surprise.

“We knew these guys would require surgery,” Smart said. “The positive is, we’re going to have them for fall camp.”

With Washington and Bowers out, Smart said Arik Gilbert, Ryland Goede, Brett Seither, and early enrollee Oscar Delp will get most of the reps at tight end.

Smart was also asked specifically about Arian Smith, Ratledge, and Marshall.

"They’re all running. Arian is taking some reps; he will be practicing with us some. He’s not 100 percent, but he will be practicing some,” Smart said. “Tate is coming off the leg injury, he’s not going to be able to take reps in the spring, but he's weight-bearing, he’s running and able to take walkthrough reps. Trezman is running, he’s cutting, he’s got a knee brace on, and (can) take some reps, but he is not 100 percent.”