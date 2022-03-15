Tate, Wagner power Bulldogs

With SEC play opening Friday against defending national champion Mississippi State, head coach Scott Stricklin hoped his team could use Tuesday’s midweek game against USC-Upstate as a momentum builder.

It could not have gone much better.

No. 18 Georgia clobbered visiting Spartans 15-3, extending the Bulldogs’ current winning streak to five.

“We certainly wanted to see us score some runs and do some things offensively because we’re going to need to,” Stricklin said. “We’re going to need everybody.”

Connor Tate and Cole Wagner both swung huge bats for Georgia (14-3).

The two combined for a pair of three-run homers, with Tate going 3 for 5 with five RBI. Ben Anderson also drove in a pair of runs.

Georgia outhit the Spartans, 16-9.

“Hitting’s contagious but we’ve done a good job and are swinging at pitches we want to swing at,” Tate said. “We’re proving it actually works if you swing at the ball you want to swing at.”

It did not take Georgia long to get started.