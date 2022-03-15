Tate, Wagner power Bulldogs
With SEC play opening Friday against defending national champion Mississippi State, head coach Scott Stricklin hoped his team could use Tuesday’s midweek game against USC-Upstate as a momentum builder.
It could not have gone much better.
No. 18 Georgia clobbered visiting Spartans 15-3, extending the Bulldogs’ current winning streak to five.
“We certainly wanted to see us score some runs and do some things offensively because we’re going to need to,” Stricklin said. “We’re going to need everybody.”
Connor Tate and Cole Wagner both swung huge bats for Georgia (14-3).
The two combined for a pair of three-run homers, with Tate going 3 for 5 with five RBI. Ben Anderson also drove in a pair of runs.
Georgia outhit the Spartans, 16-9.
“Hitting’s contagious but we’ve done a good job and are swinging at pitches we want to swing at,” Tate said. “We’re proving it actually works if you swing at the ball you want to swing at.”
It did not take Georgia long to get started.
The Bulldogs struck for five runs in the first, three coming on Wagner’s homer deep over the fence in right.
“That felt pretty good,” Wagner said. “I was able to catch it out front with backspin a little bit.”
Tate, who earlier singled in twin brother Cole (3 for 6), went deep in the third, blasting his three-run homer over the fence in left.
That would be all the offense Georgia would need against the Spartans (11-6).
Freshman Coleman Willis made his second start and fared relatively well.
The former Houston County standout allowed one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts before Hank Bearden replaced him in the fourth. Willis was credited with his first collegiate win.
Bearded tossed a pair of scoreless before being followed by Davis Rokose and Will Pearson who escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.
Michael Polk allowed a two-run homer to Troy Hamilton in the eighth before freshman Jake Poindexter added a scoreless ninth, striking out a pair of batters.
Pinch-hitters Randon Jernigan, Shane Marshall and Dwight Allen II each drove in runs during a three-run seventh.
NOTES:
…Stricklin confirmed that reliever Will Childers will undergo his second Tommy John surgery after coming out of the first inning last week in Augusta against Georgia Southern. The surgery is scheduled for March 29. “It breaks my heart. The kid has worked so hard,” Stricklin said. “Anybody who has had to go through rehab knows how hard it is to get yourself back to normal. He did that. Sixteen months out, he worked his tail off. He was throwing 96 mph, and it (his elbow) just went on him.”
…The Bulldogs host Mississippi State for three games this weekend: Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
…The play of the game took place with two out in the top of the seventh when Grant Sherrod lined a rocket that just missed being a home run off the wall in left. However, on the play, left fielder Connor Tate picked up the ball on one bounce and threw a strike to Dylan Taylor at second for the final out.
… Taylor made his first career start in four games for the Bulldogs at second base.
… Fernando Gonzalez returned to action Tuesday after taking a foul tip off a knuckle over the weekend against Lipscomb.
… Stricklin said he expects utility infielder Buddy Floyd (hit by pitch against Georgia Tech) to return soon.