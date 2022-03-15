Arik Gilbert 'trying to figure out where he fits in'

"He’s trying to figure out where he fits in," Smart said. "He’s working really hard, done everything we’ve asked."

That's not news, as he's been back working with the team for a while now. But Kirby Smart addressed Gilbert's return during his Tuesday press conference on the fist day of spring practice.

Smart noted that Gilbert has done "a great job of kind of integrating back to the team." After not being with the program last fall, Gilbert re-joined the team in January.

Since then, he's been finding his way as he rejoins the program. In addition to participating in offseason workouts, Smart said he's been doing well academically.

Gilbert signed with LSU out of Marietta High School as one of the most coveted players in the Class of 2020. Those expectations haven't necessarily been a positive, at least in Smart's eyes.

"I look across and follow guys that maybe we signed here or signed somewhere else, and they carry this really heavy burden of expectation," Smart said. "We don’t place that burden on anybody. I think sometimes they put it on themselves; I think sometimes social media does it; I think sometimes media in general will do it. For whatever reason, Arik’s a guy that’s carried a lot of that burden with him in terms of expectation."

Smart said the Bulldogs want Gilbert to be the best person he can be first, and a great football player after that. He has done a good job over the past couple months but, as Smart said, "That doesn't put an expectation of this guy's going to go out there and set the world on fire."

Still, Gilbert will have a chance to showcase his skills this spring. Tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington will both miss the spring with injuries. While he came to Georgia as a receiver, the big-bodied Gilbert will get the opportunity to contribute at tight end.

If he can do that, Gilbert will make the Bulldog offense that much more dangerous on the field this fall.