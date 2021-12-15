The Daily Recap: The early signing period begins
Here is the Dec. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
The early signing period has arrived
‘Tis the season for Georgia to fill out the bulk of its recruiting class with a large number of National Letters of Intent.
Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period, which will last through Friday. The first player to send his National Letter of Intent was punter Brett Thorson (Melbourne, Australia) whose Wednesday came much earlier than for those stateside.
Georgia enters the day already with the No. 1 recruiting class, with 27 commitments. Of that list, four are five-star recruits and 16 are four-star prospects.
The UGASports.com recruiting staffers all offered their predictions as for who else will be a part of the class. The group is expecting a productive day from head coach Kirby Smart and company.
For the Dawgvent subscribers, Jed May put together a recruiting edition of the 3-2-1 Report, which details just how special Georgia’s secondary class is expected to be.
Two Tuesday commitments
As a precursor to the early signing period, Georgia scored commitments from two key recruits on Tuesday. The first was receiver CJ Smith (Bishop Moore/Orlando, Fla.), who has blazing speed to the tune of a 10.28-second 100-meter dash.
Making this commitment sweeter for Georgia is the fact Smith was once pledged to rival Florida.
"Georgia had been reaching out ever since I opened up my recruitment, about a month ago," Smith said. "I was supposed to go to Georgia on an official visit back in the summer, but when I committed to Florida I shut it all down. Once I decommitted, it went fast, setting up a home visit and official visit to UGA."
In addition to his speed, Smith’s size at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds is enticing at this level. Ryan Wright noted Smith is the ideal receiver for Georgia.
“Georgia has been targeting bigger receivers to overmatch SEC defensive backs, that is what they are getting with Smith,” Wright wrote. “Playing on the outside for Bishop Moore, Smith is a vertical threat who is not afraid to go across the middle. Smith’s versatility as a receiver opens options to move him around within the Bulldogs’ scheme to create mismatches.”
A little later in the day it was cornerback Daylen Everette (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) giving the Bulldogs the No. 47 overall prospect in this class. Everette is the fourth cornerback to commit to Georgia in 2022.
Adam Friedman explained the type of player the Bulldogs are getting in Everette.
“On paper, Everette is exactly what Georgia is looking for in a cornerback,” Friedman wrote. “He is 6-foot-2, plays physically, and has a nose for the ball. Everette knows how to use his size to his advantage, taking every opportunity to disrupt a receiver's route, jamming them at the line of scrimmage, or disrupting their timing with the quarterback. He has the technique and speed to be able to matchup with smaller, speedier receivers too. Everette's instincts are what really set him apart. He does a great job breaking on passes while the ball is in the air and creates plenty of turnovers or momentum shifting plays.”
Get ready
Outside the Vent
Will Alabama not sign a five-star cornerback in the recruiting class of 2022?
Ten prospects who could potentially flip schools on Wednesday.
Lane Kiffin is not a fan of the transfer portal.
Nevada’s Carson Strong to skip his team’s bowl game to start on draft prep.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender