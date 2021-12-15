The Daily Recap: The early signing period begins

Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period, which will last through Friday. The first player to send his National Letter of Intent was punter Brett Thorson (Melbourne, Australia) whose Wednesday came much earlier than for those stateside.

‘Tis the season for Georgia to fill out the bulk of its recruiting class with a large number of National Letters of Intent.

Here is the Dec. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia enters the day already with the No. 1 recruiting class, with 27 commitments. Of that list, four are five-star recruits and 16 are four-star prospects.

The UGASports.com recruiting staffers all offered their predictions as for who else will be a part of the class. The group is expecting a productive day from head coach Kirby Smart and company.

For the Dawgvent subscribers, Jed May put together a recruiting edition of the 3-2-1 Report, which details just how special Georgia’s secondary class is expected to be.

Two Tuesday commitments

As a precursor to the early signing period, Georgia scored commitments from two key recruits on Tuesday. The first was receiver CJ Smith (Bishop Moore/Orlando, Fla.), who has blazing speed to the tune of a 10.28-second 100-meter dash.

Making this commitment sweeter for Georgia is the fact Smith was once pledged to rival Florida.

"Georgia had been reaching out ever since I opened up my recruitment, about a month ago," Smith said. "I was supposed to go to Georgia on an official visit back in the summer, but when I committed to Florida I shut it all down. Once I decommitted, it went fast, setting up a home visit and official visit to UGA."

In addition to his speed, Smith’s size at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds is enticing at this level. Ryan Wright noted Smith is the ideal receiver for Georgia.

“Georgia has been targeting bigger receivers to overmatch SEC defensive backs, that is what they are getting with Smith,” Wright wrote. “Playing on the outside for Bishop Moore, Smith is a vertical threat who is not afraid to go across the middle. Smith’s versatility as a receiver opens options to move him around within the Bulldogs’ scheme to create mismatches.”

A little later in the day it was cornerback Daylen Everette (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) giving the Bulldogs the No. 47 overall prospect in this class. Everette is the fourth cornerback to commit to Georgia in 2022.

Adam Friedman explained the type of player the Bulldogs are getting in Everette.

“On paper, Everette is exactly what Georgia is looking for in a cornerback,” Friedman wrote. “He is 6-foot-2, plays physically, and has a nose for the ball. Everette knows how to use his size to his advantage, taking every opportunity to disrupt a receiver's route, jamming them at the line of scrimmage, or disrupting their timing with the quarterback. He has the technique and speed to be able to matchup with smaller, speedier receivers too. Everette's instincts are what really set him apart. He does a great job breaking on passes while the ball is in the air and creates plenty of turnovers or momentum shifting plays.”

